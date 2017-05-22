UP Govt confirms to correct anomalies in minority quota

UP Govt confirms to correct anomalies in minority quota.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, May 22: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) Government has confirmed that it is contemplating to correct the anomalies in the minority quota that was announced by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party (SP) Government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Commenting on the reports that the Yogi Government’s decision to do away with the minority quota, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the government was studying the former state Government’s minority quota, and would only allow those where all the eligibility criteria are met.

“We are in the process of studying all the schemes. We will continue those which we consider are important but scrap others,” Maurya told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav’s government had given 20 per cent reservation and work allotment to minorities in around 85 government welfare schemes.

Yogi Government’s decision is according to its poll promise, wherein it had announced to do away with the appeasement.

The Samajwadi Party had promised in its manifesto to treat all Muslims as ‘most backward’ and provide reservation to them like Dalits, in proportion to their population.(ANI)

