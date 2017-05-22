UP Govt decides to provide ladoos instead of panjiri for children and pregnant women in Anganwadi centres

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, May 22: In a bid to fight malnutrition the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide ladoos instead of panjiri (an Indian sweet dish) for children and pregnant women in Anganwadi centres across the state.

The child and development department is working on a proposal in the regard. The step comes after a lot of complaints in connection with Panjiri distribution were registered.

Malnourished children till the age of six and pregnant women were fed panjiri. But in the recent past a lot of irregularities were being reported in the distribution of the sweet.

The quality of the panjiri was so bad that it was not edible and was being used as the fodder for the cattle.

During a presentation by the child development department Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked to work on this new project.

It is being expected that this endeavour will get the nod of the cabinet before the upcoming budget session. (ANI)

