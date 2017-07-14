UP Maharaja Harish Chandra PG College bans use of mobile phones on campus

Moradabad/Uttar Pradesh, July 14: A college in Uttar Pradesh has issued a notice, banning the use of mobile phones in the college campus by students. Reportedly, the college is the Maharaja Harish Chandra PG College in Moradabad.

The college has issued the notice for banning students from using mobile phones while they are on the college campus.

The Harish Chandra PG College Principal said that the banning of mobile phones is aimed to bring and maintain discipline on the campus, aiming that the use of mobile phones by the students is harmful to the effective maintenance of discipline of the institution.

He stressed that the use of mobile phones during the class hours are an obstruction to the students to focus on their studies., which in turn led to the decision of banning the use of mobile phones on the campus.

Another college Principal Vishesh Gupta also referred that banning social media and talking to girls would bring discipline among students.“Mobile has become an obstruction in studies. Use of social media and talking to girls banned to maintain discipline,” said Vishesh Gupta talking to media.