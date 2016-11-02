UP man pregnant wife and baby gets killed in accident in Mathura

Mathura, Nov 2: A man and his pregnant wife got killed in a road accident today when a bus rammed their motorcycle from behind, police sources said.

They said when Jitendra (29) was going to meet his in-laws house along with his eight-month pregnant wife Preeti (25) on Bhai duj festival, a bus coming from Mahoba to Baldev dashed their motorbike near Jogipura village.

His wife gave birth to the baby just after the accident and unfortunately the baby too couldn’t survive, police sources informed.