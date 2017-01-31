UP meat mafia chops off railway gateman’s fingers for not opening gate

Moradabad , Jan. 31 : In a gruesome incident, a meat mafia last night brutally chopped off the fingers of a gateman after he refused to open the railway gate before the signal.

The victim, identified as Jaiprakash Patel was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Patel, a gateman at Bhojpur railway gate was on duty last night. When the train was to arrive, he closed the gate.

Meanwhile, the meat mafia (allegedly involved in illegal animal trade) along with his vehicle carrying animals reached the spot and asked Patel to open the gate before the signal.

On refusing to do so, the meat mafia pointed his gun at Patel and cut his fingers with a sharp instrument.

The police have filed a complaint and a probe is currently underway.

The accused has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)