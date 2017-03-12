UP never believed "opportunistic" alliance between Cong-SP: Ravi Shankar Prasad

| By :

New Delhi[India], Mar. 12(ANI): Calling the landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) as 'historic', Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that the saffron party has finally become 'pan-India', adding that the people of the state had never trusted the "opportunistic" alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) in the first place.

"This win is historic as BJP got three fourth majority in UP and same for Uttarakhand. In Goa we got 32.4 percent which is four percent more than the Congress. This is a signal for change and country wants to be with Narendra Modi and development. People want to see evidential work," he told ANI.

Quickly turning to Samajwadi Party- Congress alliance, Prasad said, "If you make opportunistic alliance and indulge into opportunistic politics then public is not going to believe that. This is a new chapter in the Indian politics and this win would strengthen us. Today BJP has become a pan India party. This is a big win for the organization and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The BJP won with a clear majority in Uttarakhand with 57 seats in a 70-member assembly, ousting the Congress led by chief minister Harish Rawat and in Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party saw an unprecedented victory with 321 seats, while the Congress-Samajwadi party alliance bagged 54, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 19 and others 18.

While accepting the defeat in the politically-crucial state, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the BJP for its victory and said the SP-Congress alliance will continue in future.

After the BJP overwhelming victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly polls, and the Congress failing to score on its alliance with the Samajwadi Party, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said their fight to win people's heart would continue.

Gandhi said in a series of tweets, "Our fight continues and will not end till we win the hearts & minds of people."

"To all Congress workers across India: We stand resolute & committed to our values & our belief in an India united in strength & purpose"

"I thank everyone in Punjab for their immense faith and support. This is a mandate for a brighter future for Punjab and it's youth"

Rahul also congratulated Punjab Congress supremo Capt. Amarinder Singh, who won the Patiala assembly seat and under who, the party has taken a lead over the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Accepting the defeat in the politically-crucial Akhilesh on Saturday congratulated the BJP for its victory and said the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will continue in future.

"The decision of the public is very well accepted by the Samajwadi Party. We wish all the best to the upcoming government in the state," he said adding, "I am very happy that we formed an alliance with the Congress. Two young leaders came together and this alliance will continue in future as well."

He further said, "Sometimes in politics, you don't get votes by making people understand something, but by enticing them."(ANI)