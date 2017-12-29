UP police arrest four with Rs 25 crore demonetised currency

December 29, 2017 | By :
Four people have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for the illegal possession of 500 and 1000 rupee notes of demonetised currency.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 29 : Demonetised currency worth Rs 25 crore was recovered on Friday from a property dealer in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

According to sources, four people have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for the illegal possession of 500 and 1000 rupee notes of demonetised currency.

Police have seized the currency and was in search of the main accused, who is said to be absconding.

On November 8 last year, the BJP-led Centre announced demonetisation and invalidated Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 banknotes, claiming it was a crackdown on the shadow economy and use of illicit and counterfeit cash to fund illegal activities and terrorism.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Pak SC gives 72 hour deadline to arrest culprit of minor’s brutal rape
Nithari killings: CBI court finds Moninder Singh Pandher, Surender Koli guilty
KJ Singh murder case: Police arrests youth Gaurav Kumar for allegedly killing veteran journalist, mother
Digital India: Passport verification to go online
Uttar Pradesh: Police appeals not to believe on Braid cutting ‘rumours’
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said government would not arrest film personalities in drugs cases
Top