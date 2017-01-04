UP-police-constable-arrested-for-sexually-abusing-female-personnel

Moradabad , Jan. 4 : A Police Constable has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district for allegedly sexually abusing and threatening a female Home Guard officer.

Both Babu Ram, accused, and Ruksha, the victim were working at the Katghar police station.

Ruksha was romantically involved with the accused for almost a year, who used to exploit her.

“I used to discharge my duties at Katghar station. This person always used to schedule my duty at 4 p.m. He used to call me and said that he wanted to marry me. I was sexually abused on the pretext of marriage,” she said.

“I worked there till April 28. Then, wherever I was posted, this person used to visit me. I want him to marry me and if he is not he ready then he should be jailed,” she added.

The police have booked the case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (2) and 506.

The case is currently being investigated. (ANI)