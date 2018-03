UP polls: Akhilesh sacks minister Sharda Pratap Shukla from cabinet

| By :

Lucknow (UP) [India], Feb. 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday removed minister of state (independent charge) for higher education Sharda Pratap Shukla from his council of ministers.

The Samajwadi Party has denied ticket to Shukla, who is sitting MLA from the seat and instead fielded Anurag Yadav, who is Akhilesh's cousin and brother of SP MP Dharmedra Yadav, from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat in Lucknow.

Following which Shukla filed nomination on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket.

The chief minister had inducted Shukla along with others in the cabinet revamp carried out on June 27 last year. (ANI)