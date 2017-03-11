UP polls: People have voted for real efforts, says BJP.

New Delhi, March 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in the fray in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, on Saturday said the people of the state have voted for the real task and not for the politics of caste and corruption.

“This is very good and everything will be cleared within an hour. People are showing confidence and trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. The people are voting for the improvement of the state. They are voting for the excellent work not on the basis of caste and belief. We have gained enormous backing from youth and women voters,” Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javdekar told ANI.

Resounding Javdekar, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said the people of the state do not want politics of corruption anymore and they want to see ‘Ache Din’ in the state.

“This obviously symbolizes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trustworthiness, reputation, his commitment for poor, youth, women, underprivileged class, peasants have stretched among the people. People have confidence in him. People are gradually losing concern in politics of corruption and power,” Kohli told ANI.

Resonating similarly, the Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he has converted people’s aspiration into truth. Politics of corruption, crime and mismanagement will be removed from the state.

“One thing is very clear that Prime Minister has always struggled for the empowering the poor. People have put an impression on the attempts made by our Prime Minister. There is an environment of expansion and belief in the country and soon we will form government in the state,” Naqvi told ANI.

The counting of votes has begun to elect a new assembly in Uttar Pradesh, one of the world’s largest poll exercises that is being billed as a virtual semi-final to general elections in two years.

The stakes are high for almost 5,000 candidates across 403 seats in India’s most-populous state.

The early trends show BJP ahead of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Here are the latest updates:

• BJP-306, SP+ 71, BSP-20, Others-12

• BJP leading on five seats of Lucknow

• Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan’s son Abdullah trailing from Swar, Rampur

• Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav trailing from Lucknow Cantonment seat

• Uttar Pradesh ministers Azam Khan from Rampur and Gayatri Prajapati from Amethi are leading.

The counting of votes across five states-Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur which began at 8 a.m. is underway. (ANI)