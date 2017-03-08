UP Polls: Voting In 40 Assembly Seats Underway

Lucknow, Mar. 8: Magnificent voter turnout has been recorded in the first 2 hours of polling in all the 40 seats in the 7th and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections today.

About 12 percent of the over 1.41 crore voters came out early morning to cast their votes as polling began at 7 a.m.

Maximum polling has been reported from Bhadohi, the carpet exporting hub where 16 percent voters cast their votes till 9 a.m., according to a poll official.

In Sonbhadra, which is also a Naxalite-infested area 15 percent polling was seen in the same time; followed by 13 per cent in Mirzapur, 12 per cent in Varanasi — the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi.

While Jaunpur and Ghazipur recorded 10.5 percent, followed by 8 percent in Chandauli.

A total of 535 candidates, including 51 women, are in the fray for these assembly seats spread across seven districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, known as Poorvanchal.

Over 1.41 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the seventh and last phase of the assembly elections, including 76.87 lakh men and 64.99 lakh women.

A total of 706 voters is of the third gender.

As many as 8,682 polling stations with 14,458 polling booths have been set up.

Here are the latest updates:

• Voting begins at booths 269 and 260 in Chandauli (Sakaldiha Assembly constituency) after one hour, technical glitch rectified.

• People cast their vote at polling booth 127 in Mohammadabad, Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Sibakatullah contesting from the seat as BSP candidate.

• Voters queue up at polling booths 176,177,178 in Mirzapur to cast their vote in the last phase of Uttar Pradesh elections.

• People queue up at polling booth no. 68 in Varanasi North; BJP’s Ravindra Jaiswal, BSP’s Sujit Kumar Maurya contesting from the seat.

The security has been tightened after the Lucknow siege in which suspected ISIS terrorist Saiful was killed.

The counting of the polling will take place on March 11.

(ANI)