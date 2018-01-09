UP Quami Ekta Dal MLA Mukhtar Ansari, wife suffers heart attack at Banda Jail, rushed to hospital

January 9, 2018 | By :
UP Quami Ekta Dal MLA Mukhtar Ansari, wife suffers heart attack at Banda Jail, rushed to hospital. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi, Jan 9: Uttar Pradesh Quami Ekta Dal MLA Mukhtar Ansari had been taken to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack from Banda jail in critical condition on Tuesday. Later, his wife was also admitted to hospital after complaining chest pain.
Reportedly, both of them are in critical condition. Mukhtar Ansari, a mafia-don turned politician has suffered a heart attack, while his wife came to Banda Jail to meet him.

Mukhtar Ansari has won five times from the Mau Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He has been in jail since 2015.

Tags: ,
Related News
UP Court acquits BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, seven others in contractor Munna Singh case
BJP sends notice to BSP chief Mayawati over inclusion of Mukhtar Ansari in party
Mayawati should answer how gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari is relevant: Congress
Lurking politics comes in forefront; Samajwadi Party fails to shadow it
Top