UP rejected SP-Cong alliance, voted for development: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, March 11: Riding high on the saffron party’s splendid show in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath today said that the people have outrightly rejected the Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance.

Adityanath told ANI that the people of Uttar Pradesh have voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of development, adding the early trends clearly puts forth the hard work put in by the BJP workers.

“The Centre’s ‘vikas yojana’ schemes for the people, BJP president Amit Shah’s election strategy and the hard of party members has paid off today as the initial trend is showing our party in the lead,” he said.

Cornering the opposition parties, he further said that Uttar Pradesh does not believe in communal politics and has voted for development this time.

The early trends in the assembly election show the BJP leading in 272 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party -Congress alliance leading in 53 seats while Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) ahead in 42 seats.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases in the months of February and March.

A total of 4,854 candidates are in fray for 403 assembly constituencies.

