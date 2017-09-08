UP school administration demands compulsory attendance on Sunday for celebrating PM Modi’s Birthday

Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, September 8: On account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, primary schools across Uttar Pradesh will have to remain open on Sunday.

According to media reports, it is mandatory that the school authorities and students have to be present for the celebrations. As per media reports around 1.60 lakh government schools are to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday.

As part of the celebrations, MLAs would visit schools in their region to spread PM Modi’s message regarding cleanliness. Media reports say that agenda behind MLA adopting schools in their area is to ensure community participation in an effective monitoring system. MLAs would take stock of the facilities and will be talking to students on PM Modi’s vision of new India. Later sweets will be distributed among students.

Anupma Jaiswal, Minister of state for basic education (independent charge), told that this would be the best gift to Prime Minister as students will be informed about his dream of a ‘Swachh Bharat’.

“He is a perfect icon for children because he has led a life full of hardship and today he is the most powerful man in the world’s largest democracy,” says Chandramohan, BJP state spokesperson. He asserted that on the eve of Modi’s birthday celebrations, a significant effort will be made to promote cleanliness at schools.