UP theatres to show Kumbh Mela logo before screening films

New Delhi, Jan 4 : Soon, Uttar Pradesh cinema halls will be showing the logo of Kumbh Mela before the films start to make people understand the importance of the religious festival.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that not only the logo, but also its significance will be displayed to the cine-goers.

“Kumbh has been accepted as a heritage by the UNESCO as well. The Government wants its advertisement to be done in right way. So, it has been decided that logo of Kumbh Mela and information of its significance will be shown”, he said.

“It’s important that people should know about Kumbh. They should know the importance of Kumbh. This kind of advertisement is good”, he added.

The logo, comprising of temples, seers, a kalash (pitcher) and a ‘Swastika’, was launched by Governor Ram Naik at a function held at Raj Bhawan, which was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 14.

The Kumbh Mela, which has lately joined the UNESCO’s list of intangible world heritage, is scheduled to be held in January 2019 in Allahabad.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the representatives of Akhada Parishad at his residence in Lucknow to discuss the preparations for the ‘Magh-Mela’.

The Chief Minister recently interacted with seers of the Akhada Parishad and the Allahabad administration while reviewing preparations for Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela.