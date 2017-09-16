UP transport department ask officials to conduct awareness programme against rash driving of school buses

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 16: After the Delhi’s transport government held 250 errant school vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh transport department has asked the officials to conduct a drive in order to ensure that all school buses undergo fitness test within a week.

According to reliable sources, Swatantra Dev Singh who is the Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) said that “There are 27,998 registered school buses throughout the state, of which only 5,000 buses have been checked so far.” Swatantra Dev Singh told the officials to stop entry of touts in the transport department offices.

Swatantra Dev Singh further said that the officials must initiate strict action against overloading of vehicles. In a similar drive against errant school vehicles, the Delhi government’s transport department seized 250 school buses, including 10 of Ryan International Group of Institutions.

The drive against flouting of norms and rules by private school buses was launched after the rape of a five-year-old girl at her school in Shahdara and the killing of a seven- year-old boy at Ryan International School in Gurugram. According to the official sources,the enforcement teams found that some drivers were not carrying Public Service Vehicle badges and some conductors did not meet the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. According to the rules, the conductor of a school bus must have a licence and must be 10th pass. The Delhi government formed a high-level committee to look into safety aspects, including transportation of children at schools.