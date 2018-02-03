UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has said that Muslims who oppose building of Ram temple in Ayodhya “must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh”.

His statement comes at a time when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute on February 8.

The news agency PTI quoted Rizvi as saying, ” “Those who are opposing the Ram temple in Ayodhya and want to build the Babri Mosque there… People having such fundamentalist mentality should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Such Muslims do not have any place in India.” “Those who want to spread Jihad in the name of the mosque must go and join the forces of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ISIS chief,”

Rizvi offered Friday prayers at the disputed site in Ayodhya and also met the chief priest of the Ram Janambhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das.

Rizvi alleged that fundamentalist Muslim clerics are trying to destroy the country. He also reportedly said such clerics migrate to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Already Rizvi statement has become a controversy with Shia clerics demanding his arrest for attempting to flare up tensions among people.

President of Shia Ulema Council Maulana Iftekhar Hussain Inquilabi alleged that Rizvi is a criminal involved in grabbing and illegal selling of Waqf properties.