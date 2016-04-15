UPA-I wanted to dissolve Mulayam Govt. in UP: Hansraj Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Apr. 15: Former law minister Hansraj Bhardwaj on Friday said that the former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime wanted to dissolve the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party Government in Uttar Pradesh in 2007. Bhardwaj told ANI that the then Congress-led UPA-I wanted to call fresh elections and impose President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh following reports of mismanagement and corruption in the state. “The then Governor of Uttar Pradesh used to brief Congress about the crippled law and order, mismanagement and corruption in state The Congress Party, especially the Congress president, wanted to impose President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh,” said Bhardwaj. “When I was asked to give my opinion, I advised the Congress that Mulayam Singh government could not be dismissed only on the ground of corruption and that if Governor wants Singh can be prosecuted because at that time he had already proved his majority on the floor of the house and to suspend him was not necessary,” he added. Bhardwaj further said that then prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was also in dilemma over the decision as the Congress’ Core Group was in the favour of dissolution of the Uttar Pradesh Government.