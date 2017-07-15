UPA wants Mohan Bhagwat interrogated in terror web case

New Delhi,July15:Forty-eight hours ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Times Now is in knowledge of explosive file notings dating back to the last few months of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government that clearly suggest that it was working overtime to trap Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwatin the countrywide ‘Hindu terror web.’

In the aftermath of extremist violence in Ajmer and Malegaon, the UPA government had coined the “Hindu terror” theory and was pressuring the National Intelligence Agency’s (NIA’s) top bosses to implicate Bhagwat, Times Now has learnt.

The notings in files drawn up by NIA suggest that investigation officers – as well as other senior cops – were intending to interrogate Bhagwat for his purported role in Ajmer and other blasts allegedly carried out by Hindu terror organisation Abhinav Bharat. The officers were under direct orders from UPA ministers, including then home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, to secure Bhagwat’s custody for interrogation, Times Now has learnt.

The UPA began to put pressure on NIA after a current affairs magazine, Caravan, carried an interview in February 2014 with Hindu terror suspect, Swami Aseemanand, who was then in Panchkula jail, where he allegedly named Bhagwat as a principal motivator for the attacks.

But NIA chief Sharad Kumar refused to toe the UPA line and question Bhagwat; instead, he sought forensic evaluation of the interview which was recorded on tape. When things did not move on that front, the NIA shelved the case.

Speaking to Times Now about the report, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Government will have to take a view on making this correspondence public but I agree that after this expose, this entire matter should come out in public domain.”