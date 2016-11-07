Upahaar cinema owners move Supreme Court seeking desealing of the Cinema theater

New Delhi, November 7: Upahaar cinema was one among the good cinema theaters in Delhi. India’s one of the worst fire tragedies that killed 59 people has occurred at Upahaar Cinema in 1997.

Sushil and Gopal, the owners of Uphaar theatre in Green Park, Delhi, were held guilty of criminal negligence for the death of 59 people on June 13, 1997, when a fire had burnt the hall halfway through the screening of Hindi film ‘Border’. Over 100 people were injured in the fire and the consequent stampede. The cinema hall has remained sealed since 1997 after the fire tragedy.

Now, the owners of Uphaar Cinema have moved the Supreme Court seeking desealing of the Cinema theatre, on Monday.

In 2007, the trial court sentenced the two brothers to two-year rigorous imprisonment but later the Delhi High Court reduced the sentence to one year. But in 2015, the Supreme Court upheld their conviction in the case but asked the duo to pay a fine of Rs 30 crore each in lieu of a jail term considering their age and the period already spent by them in prison.