Upcoming new generation cars in 2017

New Delhi, April26:The Toyota Innova has been a popular choice for MPV buyers ever since its launch almost a decade back. And when the new-generation Innova Crysta was introduced in May last year – with all-new engine options, better creature comforts and a fresh design, it was quick to bring the volumes for Toyota. In fact, the Innova Crysta has been the best-selling model for Toyota averaging more than 6,000 units each month.

Now the Japanese car maker is about to launch a sportier version of the popular MPV. The ‘Touring Sport’ trim of the Innova will host quite a few cosmetic changes – on the outside as well as on the inside. To give this iteration of the Innova Crysta a sportier stance, Toyota has fitted it with black body claddings on the bumpers and wheel arches. It also comes with black alloy wheels and side skirts. Aside from all the additional black parts, the Innova Crysta Touring Sport will also come with chrome detailing on the front grille, ORVMs, door handles and along the sides. The Innova Crysta Touring Sport will also be offered with two new colours, Wine Red and Super White – both of which will be exclusive to the trim. The interior will look identical to the ZX trim of the standard Innova Crysta except for the black leather seats and Touring Sport branded mats. This version of the Innova will only come with captain seats for the second row.

While there will be no mechanical changes to the Touring Sport edition, it is still unclear whether Toyota will bring more than one engine option in this variant. Toyota is expected to launch the Innova Crysta Touring Sport with a manual as well as an automatic option.

Isuzu MU-X: 11th May

Just last month, Isuzu took the wraps off the new MU-X – an SUV that is set to replace the ageing MU-7. The MU-X ditches the boxy design of its predecessor and in its place, comes a muscular design language. Up front, the MU-X looks somewhat identical to the D-Max V-Cross, especially the bold chrome grille. To ensure that the MU-X looks premium, it has been fitted with new headlights and Daytime Running Lights. The bumpers have been re-crafted and now sport a dual-tone theme. The bulging wheel arches and the 12-spoke alloy wheels further add to the bulk of the SUV.

On the inside, the dashboard has been borrowed from the D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pick-up, but Isuzu has clearly worked towards ensuring that it feels better built. The international spec model of the MU-X comes with three engine options, however, the one that will make its way to India is likely to be plonked with a 3.0-litre 4-cylinder motor that is good for 174bhp. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic. Expected to be priced around the Rs 25 lakh mark, the Isuzu MU-X will lock horns with big guns like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire: 16th May

Just a few days back, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the third-generation DZire and announced that it will be launched on 16th May. Based on Maruti Suzuki’s new Heartect platform that also underpins the Baleno and the Ignis, the new DZire is wider and longer than its predecessor. The wheelbase of this new DZire too has been increased from 2,430mm to 2,450mm. Despite the increase in size, the new petrol DZire is lighter by around 85kg while the diesel is lighter by an impressive 105kg. Aside from the platform, the DZire also sports an all-new design and better interior. The front-end has been entirely redesigned and now gets a larger grille. On either side of the grille are reprofiled headlamps with LED Daytime Running lamps. In profile, it gets larger 15-inch wheels. The rear too has been remoulded and now has also been fitted with LED taillamps.

The interior too has been done up completely. It now gets a new steering wheel, a new dashboard with faux wood accents and large touchscreen infotainment system that takes the centre stage. The new DZire is also marginally better equipped than the previous generation model. Expect the new Maruti Suzuki DZire to be priced higher than its predecessor.

Lexus LX 450d: May 2017

At the official launch of the Lexus brand in India last month, the company brought in two of its models RX 450h SUV and the ES 300h sedan. The brand also took the wraps off its range-topping LX 450d, which they said would be launched at a later date. Bookings for the LX 450d have already commenced and it seems that the company is getting it ready for launch sometime in May. The Lexus LX 450d comes with a 4.5-litre V8 powerplant that churns out 261 horses and an insane 650Nm of torque. Mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, the LX 450d can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 8.6 seconds. Brought into India via the CBU route, the LX 450d is likely to be priced around the Rs 2 crore mark. At that price, it will compete against the Land Rover Range Rover and the likes.