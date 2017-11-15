Upcoming three SUVs in 2018 – Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Toyota Vios, Hyundai Carlino, all set to go

New Delhi,November 15: Here are some of the upcoming SUVs to be launched in 2018 is going to hit the Indian market. These models undoubtedly feature packed, have many new as well as upgraded features.

New Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Hope Motor company, Japanese automaker ’s fourth generation of Jimny is now in the name Maruti Suzuki and is all set to drive now. Maruti Suzuki has made India the manufacturing base for the fourth generation Jimny which will be unveiled globally in 2018 April.

The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Jimny is likely to be available with 1.4-litre booster jet engine mated to a new automatic transmission. Also, expect the same 4×4 system to be used in the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Mileage

Jimny is expected to deliver 15 kmpl mileage in city traffic driving conditions and 20 kmpl on highways.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny- Engine & Transmission

The fourth generation Jimny is a genuine off-roader comes with push-button selectable four-wheel drive and high and low gear ratios. Compact, light, agile and responsive, the Jimny SUV is highly capable as an off-road machine.+

The 1.3-litre engine of the Jimny SUV also benefits from the variable valve timing, which ensures vigorous performance and high fuel efficiency. The said engine is capable of putting out 85PS of max power and 109Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny- Performance and Handling

The maximum speed of this new Jimny is expected to be approximate 130-135 Kmph. It is also expected to be capable of accelerating 0-100 Kmph in around 13-14 seconds. Talking about the gearbox, it is very smooth in its operations and shifts gears quickly like other Maruti Suzuki cars.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Braking and Safety

The company provide a fit disc brakes to the front wheels while assembling the drum brakes to the rear ones. Meanwhile the Premium model of Jimny updated with additional safety features like ABS, EBD, dual front airbags, hill start assist.

2) New Toyota Vios

The new Toyota Vios sedan employs Toyota’s latest design language; something which is also seen on the larger and much sought-after Corolla Altis.

Unlike the Toyota Etios compact-sedan which received a moderate response, the bigger Toyota Vios seems to have the right mix to become a runaway success, provided the mid-sized sedan is priced smartly in India.

Efficiency and Mileage

The new Toyota Vios expected to deliver with a petrol and diesel engine option in India. The fuel economy is close to 15 Kmpl for the petrol and 20 Kmpl for the diesel variant.

Gearbox and Engine

The Vios in India will be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine as well as the 1.4-litre diesel engines found in the Etios and Liva. Gearbox options are expected to include the five-speed manual, seven-speed CVT box and the six-speed manual for the diesel.



Toyota Vios on road price

The Vios will compete with the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Hyundai Carlino:

Hiking up the demand rate for SUVs, recently the company is now planing to introduce the fourth edition of SUV in the country the Carlino will also mark the company’s entry into the growing sub-4 metre SUV space. Hyundai has announced that the development process of its fourth SUV has been fast-paced and is set to go on sale in India in the first half of 2019.



Hyundai Carlino price

The expected price of Hyundai Carlino base model is 8 lakhs and the top model is expected to be 12 lakhs.

Hyundai Carlino Specifications

The new Carlino specification have 118bhp, small displacement petrol & 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel and also the transmission speed up to 5-speed manual & 4-speed automatic



Hyundai Carlino mileage

Petrol Model model of the carlino is gears up to 18kmpl – 19kmpl

Diesel Model is gearing up to 24kmpl – 25kmpl

