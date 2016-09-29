Update on the military strikes across the LoC : 8 terror launch pads taken out, strikes 3km across Lo

New Delhi, Sep 29: India conducted surgical strikes on at least eight terror launch pads between 500 metres to 2 kilometres inside Pakistani territory across the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.

The strikes inflicted significant casualties among the terrorists, their guides and handlers in the terror camps and heavy damages.

All the eight launch pads attacked were under surveillance for a week.

The Home minister has briefed chief ministers of all states about the midnight move.

The surgical strikes were a combination of heliborne and land troops.

Villages in Punjab along the international border will be vacated.

The announcement of the midnight action by the army to target terror camps in Pakistan was made by the Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Ranveer Singh at a hurriedly called news conference during which external affairs ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup was also present.

The government has also called for an all-party meeting at 4pm today.