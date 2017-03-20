Uphaar Cinema fire case: No relief for Gopal Ansal, Asks Him to Surrender Today

New Delhi, March 20: The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined Uphaar theater owner Gopal Ansal’s plea for granting him more time to surrender and asked him to undergo rest of the jail term in connection with the 1997 fire tragedy that had claimed over 100 lives.

”Sorry, we can’t,” said a bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul as senior counsel Ram Jethmalani urged the apex court to give a few more days to Gopal Ansal to surrender.

Quoting reasons for rejecting Ansal’s plea, the Supreme Court bench said that Gopal Ansal had already approached the President of India for mercy and pardon.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked Gopal Ansal to surrender to undergo the remaining part of his sentence in the Uphaar fire tragedy case.

A huge fire broke out at the Uphaar cinema hall, at Green Park, Delhi when Hindi movie Border’s 3-to-6 pm screening going on June 13, 1997.

Trapped inside, 59 persons died of asphyxia and over 100 were injured in a stampede.

For 20 years, the case has dragged on.

