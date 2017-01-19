Uphold values of Indian civilization through education: President

| By :

New Delhi [India], Jan. 19 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee has urged the students of West Bengal's Jhalda Satyabhama Vidyapith to uphold the values of Indian civilization through the attainment of education.

President Mukherjee appreciated the effort by the Jhalda Satyabhama Vidyapith to mark its Centenary by setting up a museum on the freedom struggle.

He paid homage to five young men of this area who, inspired by revolutionary patriot, Satya Kinkar Dutta, laid down their lives in the freedom struggle.

The President said these martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for our independence must be saluted.

"The people should be educated about their sacrifice and also, about the Chuar uprising, a glorious chapter in our struggle for freedom whose epicentre was Jhalda.

The President quoted Swami Vivekananda and said the aim of education is to become a real man.

He urged the students to have a common goal of attaining education and to uphold the qualities of tolerance, determination and honesty.

He said they would hold thereby the flag of our great civilisation high. (ANI)