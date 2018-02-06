UPSC topper Tina Dabi opens an email account to help IAS aspirants.

courtesy: Tina Dabi Facebook

Tina Dabi, who topped the 2015 Civil Services examination has opened an email account, solely to help Civil services aspirants to clear their queries and worries.

She shared the information via Facebook and her Facebook post says-

“For the benefit of candidates appearing for UPSC exam, I ve set up an email account where you can send me your queries and I can answer them in an organised manner.
Please mail me at dabi.tina.ias@gmail.com”

She had earlier earlier shared interview tips which helped her clear one of the most toughest examinations in first attempt.

Here are some tips from IAS topper Tina Dabi for UPSC interview 2018

