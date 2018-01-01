“Upto us what will be attitude of security personnel towards common man”, cautions JDU leader Sharad Yadav on Mahesh Sharma incident

Former Janata Dal-United chief and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav is likely to be projected as the common candidate of the entire Opposition for the Presidential election scheduled to be held in July.

Upto-us-what-will-be-attitude-of-security-personnel-towards-common-man,-cautions-JDU-leader-Sharad-Yadav’s-on-Mahesh-Sharma-incident

Former Janata Dal-United chief and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav is likely to be projected as the common candidate of the entire Opposition for the Presidential election scheduled to be held in July.