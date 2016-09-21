Uri Attack: Cabinet committee discusses India’s strategy

New Delhi, Sep 21: A special cabinet meet was chaired by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, to discuss India’s strategy in responding to attack on Army headquarters in Uri, which claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar were a part of the meet.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the terror attack with top ministers, the CCS formally discussed the issue. The CCS could also have other agenda besides the Uri strike.