Uri attack: What is India’s next move? Ask the PM

New Delhi, Sep 26: The New Delhi media corp is still has no clear or definite answers to the questions it has been asking in the aftermath of the Uri attack. Will there be an escalation of the army in border areas? Will there be a surgical strike? What is happening in the North and South Block.

Everyone is unanimous on the answers: Nobody has the faintest clue.

Home minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, or Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar seem to have the answer.

At least 50 to 60 senior correspondents are scratching their heads, contacting their sources for information, but there are still no clear answers.

As of now, only one person knows the answer to the questions being raised: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.