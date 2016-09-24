Uri attack is the reaction of Kashmiris to the situation, Nawaz Sharif once again provokes India

Islamabad, Se3ptember 24: Amid heightened tensions with India, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifhas claimed that the Uri terror attack could be the result of a “reaction” of the people to the situation in Kashmir.

After trying unsuccessfully to corner the country over the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, Sharif criticised for blaming Pakistan for Uri attack “without any evidence”, reports zeenews.com.

“The Uri attack can be the reaction of the atrocities in Kashmir, as the close relatives and near and dear ones of those killed and blinded over the last two months were hurt and outraged,” Sharif told reporters yesterday in London where he had stopped on his way back from New York after attending the UN General Assembly session.

Sharif said that India hastily blamed Pakistan without any investigation. He said India behaved in an “irresponsible way” when it blamed Pakistan “without any evidence”.

“How could India accuse Pakistan only hours after the Uri incident without holding any inquiry or investigation,” Sharif was quoted as saying by Pakistani media reports.

“The whole world knows about the Indian atrocities” in Kashmir where around “108 people have so far been killed, over 150 blinded and thousands injured,” he alleged.

Stressing on alleged “brutalities being perpetrated against innocent Kashmiris”, the Pakistani Prime Minister said that before accusing Pakistan, India should have looked at its “atrocious role” in Kashmir.

He called on India to also conduct a probe into the “killings” of Kashmiris.