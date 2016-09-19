Uri attack: Martyr’s daughter asks PM Narendra Modi to give ‘befitting reply to terrorists’

Patna, Sep 19: The family and villagers of the brave soldier Naik SK Vidarthi mourned his death, who lost his life in the deadly terror attack on security forces on an army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that heavily armed militants attacked the army headquarter of the 12th Brigade at Uri in Baramulla District at around 4:00am on Sunday killing 20 soldiers and leaving 19 injured.

The teenage daughter of the martyr Naik SK Vidarthi demanded a befitting reply against the culprits and said, “befitting reply must be given to those who attacked the security forces and martyred our soldiers.”

However, the opposition attacked PM Modi government over the attack and credited the assault to lapses in the security system.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Soldiers are dying due to the failure and negligence of Modi.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi described the terror strike as a cowardly attack and P Chidambaram took to twitter to share, “Government must mobilise all resources, manpower and material, to strengthen border defence to prevent infiltration of terrorists.”

As per the official list released by the Army, the names of Jawans martyred in Uri are:

1. Subedar Karnail Singh (J&K)

2. Havildar Ravi Paul (J&K)

3. Sepoy Rakesh Singh (Bihar)

4. Sepoy Javra Munda (Jharkhand)

5. Sepoy Naiman Kujur (Jharkhand)

6. Sepoy Uike Janrao (Maharashtra)

7. Havildar NS Rawat (Rajasthan)

8. Sepoy Ganesh Shankar (UP)

9. Naik SK Vidarthi (Bihar)

10. Sepoy Biswajit Ghorai (West Bengal)

11. Lance Naik G Shankar (Maharashtra)

12. Sep G Dalai (West Bengal)

13. Lance Naik RK Yadav (UP)

14. Sepoy Harinder Yadav (UP)

15. Sepoy TS Somnath (Maharashtra)

16. Havildar Ashok Kumar Singh (Bihar)

17. Sepoy Rajesh kr Singh (UP)