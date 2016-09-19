Uri attack: Punish those who killed my son, say grieving parents of Sepoy

Srinagar, September 19: The mother of a soldier killed in the attack at the Army camp in Uri demanded justice and strict punishment for the perpetrators as a pall of gloom descended on his village in West Bengal’s Howrah district, reports deccanchronicle.com.

“I demand justice and strict punishment for those who killed my son,” mother of Gangadhar Dolui said on Monday. “My son rang me up a few days ago. He said he is alright. I don’t believe that he is no more,” the grieving mother said.

“He was only 22 years old, was a junior. Normally seniors are sent there, why was my son sent there,” Dolui’s father was quoted as saying.

Another soldier Biswajit Garai, who hailed from South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was also killed in the terror attack in Uri.

In one of the deadliest attacks on the army in recent years, 18 jawans were killed and as many others injured as heavily armed militants, suspected to be from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, stormed a battalion headquarters of the force in North Kashmir’s Uri town in the wee hours on Sunday.

Army soldiers who were martyred during a terrorist attack at Uri. (Photo: PTI)

Meanwhile, lawyers in Jammu observed a strike at the High Court and other courts here and held protest demonstration against the killing of Army jawans by terrorists.

Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they took out a protest rally in the high court complex and blamed Pakistan for terrorism in Kashmir.

“We condemn the Uri terror attack. Pakistan should be taken to task. It has been aiding and abetting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Jammu Bar Association president Abhinav Sharma said.