Uri attack that killed 17 Army soldiers at 12 Brigade headquarters carried mission plan written in Pashto

Srinagar, September 19: The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide squad that killed 17 Army soldiers at its 12 Brigade headquarters in Uri on Sunday had carried along with their arms and ammunition a mission plan which was written down in Pashto, deccanchronicle.com.

According to reports, the map retrieved from the terrorists revealed that they were to kill unarmed troops, then storm a medical aid unit near the brigade administrative block and blow themselves up in the officers’ mess.

The terrorists came from the banned terror group, Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) that recently started working under Jaish command and calls itself “Guardians of the Prophet”.

The cadre operates directly under JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, who India released during the 1999 IC-814 hijack crisis.

On Sunday, the suicide squad attacked the administrative block where unarmed soldiers were refilling diesel in barrels from fuel tanks. The terrorists lobbed 17 grenades in three minutes, which ignited the dump. 13 soldiers were killed instantaneously and 32 soldiers were critically injured.

But the terrorists got disoriented by the due to smog and the fire and headed straight for the soldiers’ barracks. One of them was gunned down by a Dogra soldier, whereas the others were killed when commandoes stormed the barracks.