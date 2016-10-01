Uri Brigade Commander shifted out

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Uri Brigade commander has been shifted out, defence sources have revealed.

The move comes after the attack in which 19 soldiers were killed when terrorists infiltrated the Line of Control and opened fire on the camp.

According to the reports, Colonel GS of Kilo Force, S P Ahalawat, who was recently promoted as Brigadier and was awaiting posting, took over as new brigade commander of Uri brigade.

Army early this week ordered shifting of Brigadier Uma Shanker of Uri Brigade following Fidayeen attack on Uri Brigade on September 18 in which 18 Army personnel were killed and 20 were injured.

Brigadier Uma Shanker will be at Uri Brigade for few more days till the process of handing over charge to new Brigade commander is completed.

Same time, 0ne more soldier, who was critically injured in the Uri attack, today died of his wounds, taking the toll to 19.

The soldier was undergoing treatment at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here.

He succumbed to his injuries, defence sources said.