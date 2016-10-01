Uri Brigade Commander shifted out

October 1, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Uri Brigade commander has been shifted out, defence sources have revealed.

The move comes after the attack in which 19 soldiers were killed when terrorists infiltrated the Line of Control and opened fire on the camp.

According to the reports, Colonel GS of Kilo Force, S P Ahalawat, who was recently promoted as Brigadier and was awaiting posting, took over as new brigade commander of Uri brigade.
Army early this week ordered shifting of Brigadier Uma Shanker of Uri Brigade following Fidayeen attack on Uri Brigade on September 18 in which 18 Army personnel were killed and 20 were injured.
Brigadier Uma Shanker will be at Uri Brigade for few more days till the process of handing over charge to new Brigade commander is completed.
Same time, 0ne more soldier, who was critically injured in the Uri attack, today died of his wounds, taking the toll to 19.
The soldier was undergoing treatment at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here.
He succumbed to his injuries, defence sources said.
Tags: ,
Related News
Nagrota Attack: Need of the hour is collective effort to have fool-proof security system
Actor Om Puri repents about his remarks on Uri soldiers,breaks down at hawan of BSF jawan
Looming war fear pulled life into totally out of control at ‘Line of Control’
Arvind Kejriwal gets trolled after praising ‘anti-India’ Uri article
PM Modi’s vow avenging Uri not mere talk, says Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar
PIA cancels flights to Northern Areas in anticipation of possible retaliatory strike from India over Uri
Top