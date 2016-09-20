Uri Day 3: Rajnath Singh to hold security review meet at 10:30 am

New Delhi, Sep 20: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called for a security review meeting at 10:30 am. Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi is in Uri to review the security in the aftermath of the terror attack on Sunday that left 18 jawans dead.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the border areas yesterday and today’s review meeting on security is the second consecutive meet.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top officials of the ministries of Home and Defence, Army, paramilitary forces and chiefs of intelligence agencies had briefed Singh on the latest ground report in the Kashmir Valley as well as along the Line of Control, PTI reported.

Possible strategies to deal with the fresh challenges arising out of the terror attack at the Army Brigade Headquarters, located along the LoC, was also discussed in the meeting, the sources said.

The Home Minister and the top officials also reviewed the security situation across the country, particular along the western border – from Punjab to Gujarat, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a team of National Investigation Agency is expected to visit Uri to gather leads and other evidence from the terror attack site.