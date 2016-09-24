Uri Fallout: Zee chairman mulls removing Pak shows from Zindagi channel

New Delhi, Sep 24: Amid tension in the wake of recent terror attack in Uri, Zindagi channel which is an Indian Hindi-Urdu entertainment television channel, owned by the Zee Entertainment Enterprises is considering of taking off-air all their Pakistani shows.

Subhash Chandra Goel, chairman of Essel Group and Zee Media, tweeted about the same today. In his tweet he wrote, “Unfortunate stance of Mia Sharif at UN. Zee is considering stopping Zindgi programs from Pak,as well artists from there should leave.”

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had given Pakistani actors and artistes 48 hours time to leave the country in the wake of the attacks and had threatened to stop the release of films like ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Raees’ for having Pakistani actors like Fawad and Mahira Khan.