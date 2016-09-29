Uri Pay Back : Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit received threatening calls

September 29, 2016 | By :
High Commissioner of Pakistan to India Abdul Basit promotes Pakistan's policy - creating chaos in India: Defense experts.

New Delhi, Sep 29: Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India, Abdul Basit received threatening phone calls on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan High Commission sources, the threatening calls were from an unknown number and the caller said: ‘it is better for you to return to your country.’

This development comes in the backdrop of unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control in which two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom.  Pakistan dismissed Indian claims that surgical strikes had been conducted.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top