Uri Pay Back : Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit received threatening calls
New Delhi, Sep 29: Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India, Abdul Basit received threatening phone calls on Thursday.
According to the Pakistan High Commission sources, the threatening calls were from an unknown number and the caller said: ‘it is better for you to return to your country.’
This development comes in the backdrop of unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control in which two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom. Pakistan dismissed Indian claims that surgical strikes had been conducted.
Asked Indian Govt to take responsibility of security of Pak HC members and families under Vienna convention : Pak High Commission sources
— ANI (@ANI_news) September 29, 2016