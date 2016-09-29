Uri pay back: Surgical strike is just “India strikes, Pakistan responds” to Pak media

According to The Dawn, the Indian Army’s SURGICAL STRIKE was just an exchange of fire.

Pakistan: September 29: The story develops like this.

The exchange of fire began at 2:30am, ISPR said, and continued till 8:00am.

“Pakistani troops befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing on the LoC in Bhimber, Hotspring Kel and Lipa sectors,” the statement said.

The latest incident of cross-border firing comes as tensions simmer between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue, days after India accused Pakistan of involvement in the Uri army base attack in India-held Kashmir ─ an allegation that Pakistan has rejected.

Despite a 2003 border ceasefire agreement signed by both countries, cross-border firing along the working boundary is intermittent with both parties frequently accusing the other of breaching it.

The specially designed arms of Indian Army’s sutgical strike is just small firearms to Pakistan.

‘Small firearms used in attack’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that small firearms were used during the skirmish across the LoC and Pakistani forces responded in a befitting manner. He added that nine soldiers were injured during the incident.

He added that Indian forces started firing in five sectors and that he was unaware of the casualties on the other side of the border.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident,according to Radio Pakistan. “Our intent for a peaceful neighbourhood should not be mistaken as our weakness,” the PM said.

National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua submitted a comprehensive report on the LoC situation to the prime minister, Radio Pakistan reported. The PM is also being briefed regularly on the situation along the LoC by security institutions.