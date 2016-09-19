Uri terror attack: NIA team to reach Srinagar today, to chart plan of action after directives from Ministry of Home Affairs

New Delhi, September 19: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is set to reach Srinagar today, in wake of the Uri terror attack that took place yesterday in Jammu and Kashmir in which 17 Indian Army soldiers were killed.

NIA spokesperson told ANI that the next course of action by them would begin after direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing a high-level review meeting in Delhi in wake of the terror attack.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma, Army Chief Dalbir Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval , DGMO Lt. General Ranbir Singh and other officials are present in the crucial meeting.

Rajnath had yesterday as well held a high-level security meeting in the national capital.

He branded Pakistan as a ‘terrorist state’ and said he was disappointed by Islamabad’s continued support toterrorism and terrorist groups.

At least 17 soldiers lost their lives and 19 others injured post the terror strike on an army camp close to the headquarters of the 12th Brigade at Uri in Baramulla district.

All four terrorists have been killed in what has emerged as worse than the attack on the Pathankot air base earlier in January this year, in which seven army men were killed.