Uri terror attack was planned for August 15: Reports

September 23, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 23: Top Army sources have confirmed to India Today that the attack on the Army Brigade headquarters was planned earlier this year on 15th of August, when PM Modi was addressing the nation from the Red Fort, That terror attack was foiled by the Army after killing all four members of the Fidayeen squad of Jaish-e-Mohammed near Uri in Mayan area of LoC.

Another Fidayeen squad of the same terror outfit was launched during the night of 16th September to carry a terror attack in the Uri Army Brigade. The group succeeded in infiltrating and carried out the attack on 18th morning at about 4 am.

Militants may have taken advantage of the dense forest cover and standing high maize crop to reach near the Army camp, an Army officer said.

Tags: ,
Related News
Indian Army foils infiltration bid similar to Uri attack, terrorist killed, combing operation underway
Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, not Jaish-e-Mohammed was behind Uri Attack, says NIA
Winter Session : Ghulam Nabi Azad compares demonetisation deaths to Uri attack
Post Uri and Pathankot attacks : Wish Karan Johar had expressed solidarity with army says BJP
Death threat to constable Manoj Thakur for his patriotic poem after Uri attack 
Four injured in grenade attack in Sophian
Top