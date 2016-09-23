Uri terror attack was planned for August 15: Reports

New Delhi, Sep 23: Top Army sources have confirmed to India Today that the attack on the Army Brigade headquarters was planned earlier this year on 15th of August, when PM Modi was addressing the nation from the Red Fort, That terror attack was foiled by the Army after killing all four members of the Fidayeen squad of Jaish-e-Mohammed near Uri in Mayan area of LoC.

Another Fidayeen squad of the same terror outfit was launched during the night of 16th September to carry a terror attack in the Uri Army Brigade. The group succeeded in infiltrating and carried out the attack on 18th morning at about 4 am.

Militants may have taken advantage of the dense forest cover and standing high maize crop to reach near the Army camp, an Army officer said.