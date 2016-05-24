‘Uriyadi’ features voice-over of Arvind Swami

Chennai, May 24 : Actor Arvind Swami has briefly lent his voice for forthcoming Tamil action-thriller “Uriyadi”, which releases in cinemas on Friday.

“In the beginning of the film, Arvind sir has given voice-over. It’s approximately for about 30 seconds but his lines are very crucial from the perspective of the story. When we approached him with the request, he was more than willing to support us,” film’s director Vijay Kumar told IANS.

Tipped to be a realistic action entertainer, the film features mostly newcomers apart from actors such as Mime Gopi and Sivakumar.

The film is co-produced by Sameer Bharat Ram and Nalan Kumarasamy.