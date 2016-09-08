When Urjit Patel was asked for his ID card

September 8, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 08: This incident best illustrates the kind of person the new RBI governor Dr Urjit Patel is — unassuming, non-fussy, and polite to a fault.

On Tuesday, Patel’s first official meeting was at the NITI Aayog office in New Delhi.
Necessary arrangements had been made by the Aayog authorities to receive Patel, and the designated official saw a gentleman alight from a luxury car and, presuming him to be the RBI governor, duly accompanied him inside.
A little while later Dr Patel, carrying files in his hand, reached the Aayog’s gates where he was accosted by the security guard and asked for his ID card. Without demur, or that throwaway Delhi line ‘Jaante ho mein kaun hoon?’, Patel complied, produced his ID card and was allowed inside.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
Niti Aayog vice chairman defends Union Budget
I and B Minister Smriti Irani partners with Niti Aayog , awards 12 women , for recognising the transformational impact of work undertaken by them across India’s villages
 Niti Aayog  wants women in kitchens to switch over to ‘electric cooking’ ,donate LPG connections
RBI
After RBI announcing rate cut by 25 bps, Sensex falls over 100 points
Arvind Panagariya  resigns as the Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog,to return to Columbia University
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is slated to appear before the Parliamentary panel on Wednesday in order to provide clarification on an array of queries related to demonetization.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel to appear before Parliamentary panel today
Top