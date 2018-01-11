US advises its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan citing terrorism.

Washington DC/United States, January 11: The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider travelling to Pakistan citing terrorism in the country as the reason.

The U.S. State Department has launched its new travel advisory system that will provide U.S. citizens with clear, timely, and reliable safety and security information worldwide.

Under the new system, every country will have a travel advisory, providing levels of advice ranging from 1 to 4.

The U.S. Department has placed Pakistan under level 3 category.

The citizens have also been asked to not travel to Pakistan’s Balochistan province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) due to terrorism.

The advisory also warns citizens from travelling to the Azad Kashmir area due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

“Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Pakistan. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, military and government installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and local government facilities,” the State Department said in its new Pakistan travel advisory.

“Over the past six months, there have been at least 40 significant terrorist attacks across Pakistan, resulting in over 225 deaths and 475 wounded, most of which occurred in Balochistan, KPK, and the FATA. In the past, there have been large-scale terrorist attacks resulting in hundreds of casualties,” it added. (ANI)