US armed drones kill 17 Islamic State militants, destroy three vehicles in Libya, says US military

Washington, September 25: Around six United States air strikes on an Islamic State desert camp in Libya killed 17 militants and also destroyed three vehicles. According to reliable sources, an United States Africa Command stated that the strikes on Friday targeted an Islamic State desert camp that was around 150 miles southeast of Sirte, a city that was earlier the Islamic State stronghold in Libya. The camp was used to move fighters in and out of Libya and plotted attacks, store weapons.

The United States Africa Command said in a statement that “ISIS and al-Qaeda have taken advantage of ungoverned spaces in Libya to establish sanctuaries for plotting, inspiring and directing terror attacks.” The US official further said that the strikes were carried out by armed drones. the Islamic State militants moved to desert valleys and inland hills that is southeast of Tripoli as they were looking to exploit Libya’s political divisions after their defeat in Sirte.

According to media reports, the statement further said the strikes were carried out in coordination with Libya`s Government of National Accord.The United Nations launched a road map on Wednesday for a renewed international effort to break a political stalemate in Libya and end the turmoil that followed the country’s 2011 uprising. Under the deal made in December 2015, The UN-backed Government of National Accord was established. The deal never fully emerged in Tripoli, that left Libya with three competing governments aligned with rival armed alliances.