US ban on immigrants: White house aid saying that ‘it will not affect Green Card Holders’

January 30, 2017 | By :
White house

Washington, Jan 30: After United States President Donald Trump imposed a controversial ban on immigrants, majority of them from Muslim countries, an aide close to the President said on Monday that green card holders will not be affected by the immigration crackdown.

Terming Trump’s move as a ‘temporary ban’, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said that the ban “does not include green card holders going forward”.

Speaking at “Meet the Press” program, Priebus said that anyone travelling back and forth from the countries in question, including US citizens, will be subjected to further screening.

A green card is a document which is issued by the Department of Homeland Security permitting a person born outside the country to work in the United States as a permanent resident. A green card would usually entail for US citizenship.

The White House aide also said that the list of countries which have been highlighted in Trump’s immigration ban may expand in the coming future.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump
Top