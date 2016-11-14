US colleges trying to attract students from South Asia,Latin America,Middle East as Chinese student dwindle

Washington,Nov14:More US colleges are trying to attract students from the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America amid fears that fewer students are coming from China. Although the number of Chinese students in the US has surged in recent years, some schools expect numbers to level off amid a sluggish Chinese economy and growing competition from schools in other countries.

Any drop could financially hurt US colleges, which typically charge international students full tuition. To avoid that, colleges are starting to send recruiters to growing countries they’ve never visited before. UMass-Amherst sent a recruiter to Mexico for the first time this year. The University at Buffalo is planning its first recruiting trip to Iran next year. But many colleges say they’ll continue to recruit from China while expanding their reach.

