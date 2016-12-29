US company boss gifts 800 employees a Caribbean cruise

NEW YORK, Dec29: A generous boss of a US-based company has rewarded his 800 employees with Caribbean cruise for their hard work over the last 12 months.

The CEO of Bertch Cabinets will pay for all of his staff to have a five-day break at the start of 2017.

Gary Bertch, who co-founded the company with his wife, Becky, told workers last week the company had met its goals for the year and they would go on a week-long Caribbean cruise, including a stop at the island of Cozumel off the coast of Mexico, The Courier reported.

“Bertch is excited to announce a company-wide vacation! We will be closing all facilities January 9-13 so we can set sails for the sunny Caribbean! This trip wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our incredible Bertch associates! Happy Holidays, everyone!” they posted on Facebook.