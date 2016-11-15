US condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan

Washington,Nov15:The US has condemned the terrorist attack on a Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province that killed over 50 people while asserting that it would continue to work with its partners in Pakistan and across the region to combat the threat of terrorism. “The United States condemns in the strongest terms the attack on Saturday on a Sufi shrine in Balochistan that killed 52 innocent worshipers and wounded over a hundred more. We extend our condolences to the victims and their families,” State Department Spokeswoman, Elizabeth Trudeau, told reporters at her daily news conference.

“Attacks like this only deepen our shared resolve to defeat terrorism and end the targeting of religious minorities,” she said. “We stand with the people of Pakistan at this difficult hour and remain committed to supporting religious freedom. We’ll continue to work with our partners in Pakistan and across the region to combat the threat of terrorism,” Trudeau said.

At least 52 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 100 others injured in a suicide bombing on Saturday at a popular sufi shrine in Balochistan province, an attack claimed by the Islamic State terror group.