US Congress lockdown lifted after being activated by security alert

Washington July 9 :Police on Friday reopened the seat of the US Congress in Washington after an emergency lockdown was imposed due to a security alert.

“The incident requiring staff to lockdown has concluded,” US Capitol police announced at about 9:45 a.m. “Staff may return to normal operations. Thank you for your cooperation,” EFE news quoted the police as saying.

Police had previously indicated that agents were searching for a woman, local media reported.

Republican Congressman Dennis Ross told the daily The Hill that an employee had been seen in the building wielding a firearm.

Soon after 9 a.m., cops sent a note telling Congressional staff to “close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows”. The same orders applied to tourists at the Capitol Visitor Centre.

Capitol police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said the lockdown had been ordered “out of an abundance of caution”.

News of the closing of Congress came just as the details were announced about a sniper murdering five police officers and wounding another nine people in Dallas on Thursday night