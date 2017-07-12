US Congressmen condemn Amarnath attack which killed seven pilgrims

Houston, July 12: US Congressmen have condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir which killed seven, including six women. They have critisised the despicable act of terrorism. Several Congressmen from Texas, Florida, Arkansas and California issued a statement criticising the attacks, and paid condolences to the families of the deceased and injured.

Congressman, Ted Poe condemned the attack and called it as reprehensible. Another politician Pete Olson termed the terror attack as deplorable. “Our hearts go out to the victims of the terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra. We must stand united against these deplorable acts of terror,” Rep. John Culberson tweeted.

“Deeply saddened at the cowardly attack on innocent #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. My thoughts and prayers are with you,” Rep. Jim CostaVerified account said in a tweet. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee called the terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims as outrageous, saying that religion is a fundamental right and human right.

France also condemned the attack and conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. “France assures the people and authorities of India of its solidarity in face of terrorism. During their meeting in Paris on 3rd June this year, the President of the French Republic and the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, had declared counter-terrorism to be a priority of our strategic partnership,” a statement said. Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Modi and condemned the dastardly Amarnath terror attack.

Many other countries also condemn the attack

According to a tweet by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay, Prime Minister Hasina wrote to Prime Minister Modi and condemned the attack and conveyed “condolences of Govt. and people of Bangladesh.”

Baglay also informed, through his tweets, that Mauritius and Nepal have also condemned the attack.

He tweeted, “Mauritius strongly condemns the attack on Indian pilgrims returning from Amarnath, says that it stands with India at its moment of grief.”

“Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba strongly condemns the attack on innocent pilgrims, expresses deep condolences & sympathies to GOI & Indian pple. (sic)” Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena also took to Twitter to show solidarity with India. “I condemn the brutal terrorist attack on innocent pilgrims in Amarnath. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with India in his hour of grief.”

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a series of tweets, also criticised the terror incident.

He tweeted, “The attack on pilgrims in Amarnath Yatris is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected and our friends in India. Sri Lanka condemns the attack on peaceful pilgrims – Amarnath Yatris. Thoughts & prayers are with the families and your nation @narendramodi.” Several other allies of India including Russia, Sri Lanka and Germany also criticised the attack.

Pavel Dorokhin, Member of State Duma and Deputy Chairman of India-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Commission said in a statement, “Russia stands united against terrorism and terrorism cannot be justified. We pay condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured.” German Ambassador Dr. Martin Ney also issued a statement criticising the attacks and paid condolences to the families of the deceased and injured.

Congressman William Pete Olson, US Representative for Texas’s 22rd congressional district wrote- “The terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra is deplorable & must be condemned. Prayers for the families of those killed”. Congressman William Ballard Hurd, – US Representative for Texas’s 23rd congressional district said, “My thoughts & prayers to all of the Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack victims & their families. The attack is reprehensible & must be condemned”.

Congresswoman Sheela Lee Jackson, US Representative for Texas 18th Congressional District tweeted- “the terrorist attack on #AmarnathPilgrims is outrageous. Religion is a fundamental right and human right”.Congressman John Ratcliffe, US Representative for Texas’s 4th congressional district- “Sending my prayers to the families of those killed in the horrific terrorist attack”.

Congressman John Culberson, US Representative for Texas’s 7th congressional district- “Our hearts go out to the victims of the terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra. We must stand united against these deplorable acts of terrorism”. US Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, Florida’s Seventh Congressional District in the US House of Representatives wrote, “Saddened by the barbaric act of violence against #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. People everywhere must stand united against hate”.